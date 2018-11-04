USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $368,000 Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,089,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,048,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,405,000 after buying an additional 464,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 876.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 309,769 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,812,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.84. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $644.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.54 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $165,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,901.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.