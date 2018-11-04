USD Partners (USDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). USD Partners had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. On average, analysts expect USD Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USD Partners stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $297.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of USD Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of USD Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.