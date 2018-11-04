Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $177,000 in ProShares Ultra Technology (ROM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth $4,337,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ROM opened at $97.84 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1-year low of $79.37 and a 1-year high of $124.42.

ProShares Ultra Technology Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.