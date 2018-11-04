Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of American International Group Inc (AIG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 93,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 target price on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

