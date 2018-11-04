ValuEngine Downgrades Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) to Hold

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADMS. HC Wainwright set a $45.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

ADMS stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $44.00.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.27% and a negative return on equity of 104.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alfred G. Merriweather sold 1,665 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $31,934.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at $488,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

