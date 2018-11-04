ValuEngine Downgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) to Strong Sell

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

BAMXF stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of $81.64 and a fifty-two week high of $118.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.12. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $29.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.