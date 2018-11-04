ValuEngine Downgrades Macatawa Bank (MCBC) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Macatawa Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Macatawa Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macatawa Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Macatawa Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Shares of MCBC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 32,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This is a boost from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCBC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Read More: What is a conference call?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.