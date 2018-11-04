ValuEngine Downgrades Shake Shack (SHAK) to Buy

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

SHAK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Shake Shack to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $70.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.81 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Group L.P. Select sold 57,404 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,074,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,284,560 shares of company stock valued at $74,700,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

