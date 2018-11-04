ValuEngine Lowers El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a report on Friday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ LOCO traded up $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $15.42. 2,411,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. El Pollo LoCo has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.29.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $112.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in El Pollo LoCo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 292,700 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in El Pollo LoCo by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 159,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in El Pollo LoCo by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in El Pollo LoCo by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of August 20, 2018, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

