ValuEngine Lowers Energen (EGN) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Energen (NYSE:EGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Energen from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Williams Capital downgraded Energen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Energen to $81.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Energen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.35.

Get Energen alerts:

EGN traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $73.47. The company had a trading volume of 587,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,493. Energen has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Energen had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $339.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energen will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carl C. Icahn bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.63 per share, with a total value of $38,315,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell E. Jr. Lynch sold 2,233 shares of Energen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $173,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,353,577 shares of company stock valued at $99,371,790 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Energen in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,307,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Energen by 103.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,014,000 after acquiring an additional 349,259 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Energen in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,037,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Energen by 335.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,351,000 after acquiring an additional 225,800 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Energen in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,364,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Energen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.