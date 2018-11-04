ValuEngine Upgrades Amc Networks (AMCX) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amc Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued an in-line rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of AMCX opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. Amc Networks has a 52 week low of $46.89 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. Amc Networks had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 244.50%. The business had revenue of $696.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,770,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 170,997 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,754,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,355,000 after acquiring an additional 139,992 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,039,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,835,000 after acquiring an additional 139,775 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

