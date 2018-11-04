ValuEngine Upgrades Ferro (FOE) to Sell

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on FOE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of FOE opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ferro has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 16.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,952,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,007,000 after purchasing an additional 712,382 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ferro by 19.0% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 139,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 42.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,216,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,468,000 after acquiring an additional 655,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.