ValuEngine Upgrades Photronics (PLAB) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLAB. BidaskClub downgraded Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $711.93 million, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Photronics has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $136.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Photronics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,900 shares in the company, valued at $984,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $52,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,670 shares of company stock valued at $156,748. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Photronics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,281,000 after buying an additional 70,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Photronics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

