VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) Stake Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ANGL opened at $28.14 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.1395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%.

