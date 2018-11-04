Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,190,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,864,000 after acquiring an additional 65,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 248,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $166.08 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

