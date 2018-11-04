Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) Position Increased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $716,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $92.98 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $87.83 and a 1 year high of $109.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

