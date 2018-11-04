Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 98,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $53.82 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $65.20.

