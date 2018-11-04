Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Holdings Raised by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $359,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $147.09 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $134.60 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

