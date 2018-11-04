Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 530.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,709 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $135.38.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.