Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.89% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $275,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 36,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $78.04 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $86.14.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.