Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Holdings Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $60,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 105,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.84 and a 1 year high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

