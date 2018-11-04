Vantage Drilling (VTGDF) Posts Earnings Results

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The offshore driller reported ($5.21) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Vantage Drilling had a negative return on equity of 225.38% and a negative net margin of 59.38%. The company had revenue of $64.56 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:VTGDF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Vantage Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.96.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

