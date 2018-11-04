Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Holdings Raised by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2,601.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,830 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.05% of Varian Medical Systems worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 97.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of VAR opened at $120.31 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $101,602.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $312,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,061 shares of company stock worth $2,230,050 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.