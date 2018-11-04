Vedanta (VEDL) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vedanta in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Vedanta alerts:

NYSE:VEDL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vedanta has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Vedanta by 36.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,772,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after acquiring an additional 739,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vedanta by 22.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,934,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,907,000 after acquiring an additional 543,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vedanta by 372.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 515,424 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Vedanta in the second quarter worth $4,760,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 23.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,382,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after buying an additional 258,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.