Verge (XVG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.12 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Verge has a total market cap of $210.58 million and $3.12 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Stocks.Exchange and Coindeal.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00860996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001416 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00021198 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010330 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001441 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 15,172,086,051 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Graviex, TradeOgre, Bitbns, YoBit, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, CryptoBridge, Binance, Huobi, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

