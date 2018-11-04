Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 802,767 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 63.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,062,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $123,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1,334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on KAR shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price objective on KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Gabelli lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other KAR Auction Services news, CEO James P. Hallett sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $9,316,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy sold 59,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $3,736,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,560 shares of company stock worth $17,295,354. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. KAR Auction Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.01 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 11.50%. On average, analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.