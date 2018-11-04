Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 455,914 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,914 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of HCA Healthcare worth $95,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,488,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,097,000 after buying an additional 1,944,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,270,000 after buying an additional 414,877 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,393,000. Finally, Tavio Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tavio Capital LLC now owns 197,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $709,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $849,673.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,443 shares in the company, valued at $966,547.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $134.44 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.26 and a fifty-two week high of $141.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $122.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.26.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

