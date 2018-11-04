Virtusa (VRTU) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Virtusa from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Shares of VRTU stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Virtusa had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Virtusa’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $159,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 722,691 shares in the company, valued at $38,425,480.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $211,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 129,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,190.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $569,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,886,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,183,000 after purchasing an additional 328,497 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 8.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,431 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 6.0% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 450,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 196.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 283,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.