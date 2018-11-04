Visa Inc (V) Holdings Increased by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 86.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,549,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,099,178,000 after buying an additional 1,535,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,320,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,540 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,685,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,342,483,000 after acquiring an additional 639,522 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,192,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,012,232,000 after acquiring an additional 365,072 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Visa by 10.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,098,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,469,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock opened at $139.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.61. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $106.60 and a 12 month high of $151.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Visa to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

