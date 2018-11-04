Vistra Energy (VST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

NYSE VST opened at $24.39 on Friday. Vistra Energy has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 504.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 329.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,450,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,805 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 44.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,429,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,724,000 after purchasing an additional 440,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after purchasing an additional 325,097 shares during the period.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

