Volkswagen (VOW3) PT Set at €210.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Commerzbank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €192.08 ($223.35).

Volkswagen stock opened at €154.36 ($179.49) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 52-week high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

