Vonage (VG) Shares Down 12.5%

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) shares dropped 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 5,172,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 1,605,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

VG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vonage to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $261.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $508,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 163,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $2,185,466.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,851.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,550,893 shares of company stock worth $35,711,797. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,970,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,924,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,042,000 after acquiring an additional 972,857 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,950,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,664 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,690,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,005,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,739,000 after acquiring an additional 320,074 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile (NYSE:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

