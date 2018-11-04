VoteCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,247.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. VoteCoin has a total market capitalization of $158,746.00 and approximately $1,247.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.75 or 0.01891896 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00450959 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00214851 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00030902 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010048 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 41,165,875 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

