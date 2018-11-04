Vulcan Materials (VMC) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1,059.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 55,740.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,136,000 after purchasing an additional 51,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.45.

NYSE:VMC opened at $101.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $82.52 and a 1-year high of $141.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

