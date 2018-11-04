W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $332.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.43.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total value of $5,519,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,431,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.18, for a total transaction of $360,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWW stock opened at $289.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $191.39 and a 1 year high of $372.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

