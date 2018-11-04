Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 41,396 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $29,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,356.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,706 shares of company stock worth $5,268,584. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $80.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

