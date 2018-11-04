Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173,895 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.16.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,009,792 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $190,186,616.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,557,224 shares in the company, valued at $999,030,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 881,158 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $86,001,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,691,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,199,130 shares of company stock valued at $976,228,654. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

