Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,481 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.3% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,766,712,000 after buying an additional 1,660,543 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,288,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $881,168,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,931,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $932,691,000 after buying an additional 323,377 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413,286 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,182,000 after buying an additional 117,333 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,609,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 594,396 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $58,417,238.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,250,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 9,623 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $904,946.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,402 shares in the company, valued at $15,554,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,199,130 shares of company stock worth $976,228,654 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $101.34 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Argus set a $112.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $101.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.16.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

