Wandisco (WAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Wandisco (LON:WAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

LON WAND opened at GBX 390 ($5.10) on Friday. Wandisco has a 12 month low of GBX 362 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 890 ($11.63).

In other Wandisco news, insider Erik Edwin Miller bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £20,850 ($27,244.22). Also, insider David James Richards sold 85,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.85), for a total value of £446,793.84 ($583,815.29). Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,000 in the last quarter.

Wandisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

