Warburg Research Reiterates “€103.00” Price Target for Merck KGaA (MRK)

Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.75 ($114.83).

MRK opened at €94.68 ($110.09) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

