Warburg Research Reiterates “€122.00” Price Target for Beiersdorf (BEI)

Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €96.68 ($112.42).

Shares of Beiersdorf stock opened at €91.76 ($106.70) on Thursday. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a twelve month high of €102.00 ($118.60).

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

