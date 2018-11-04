Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Waste Connections in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$97.42 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$81.52 and a 52 week high of C$107.01.

In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 11,900 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.30, for a total value of C$943,670.00. Also, insider Darrell W. Chambliss sold 6,485 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total value of C$518,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,670.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

