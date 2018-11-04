Watsco Inc (WSO) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,530 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,588,000 after buying an additional 99,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 876,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,265,000 after buying an additional 55,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,258,000. Finally, Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 276,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,205,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSO. ValuEngine upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Longbow Research downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.38.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $149.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $192.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.15). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.84%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

