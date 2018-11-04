WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its position in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Innophos worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPHS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Innophos in the second quarter worth $144,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Innophos during the second quarter worth $209,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innophos during the second quarter worth $210,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innophos during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innophos during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Innophos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHS opened at $30.65 on Friday. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $600.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Innophos had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Innophos’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.