WBI Investments Inc. Takes $1.72 Million Position in Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 25.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 120,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 24,134 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.2% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 44.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 56,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth approximately $841,000.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $33,323.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 6,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.20 per share, with a total value of $271,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

