Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes $159,000 Position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 958.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,233,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,084 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,443,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,841,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,393 shares in the last quarter. 51.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY opened at $9.73 on Friday. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.13.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a net margin of 105.40% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $315.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “$10.45” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

