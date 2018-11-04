WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Exelon Co. (EXC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,810 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 106.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 81.6% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 53.08%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

