WealthTrust Fairport LLC Boosts Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

WealthTrust Fairport LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John M. Stropki purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $375.00 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.04, for a total transaction of $2,326,843.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,975.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $492.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.40.

SHW stock opened at $402.38 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $355.28 and a 52 week high of $479.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

