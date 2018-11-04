WealthTrust Fairport LLC Sells 6,699 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

WealthTrust Fairport LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 4.5% of WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $48,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,581,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 243,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,903,000 after acquiring an additional 227,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 663,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,870,000 after acquiring an additional 312,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $339.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.61 and a 1-year high of $374.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a $1.056 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

