Webster Financial Co. (WBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th.

Webster Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

WBS opened at $59.84 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $51.68 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $119,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBS. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

